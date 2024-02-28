Uzbekistan discusses joint investment projects with French companies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. Uzbekistan discusses implementation of joint investment projects with French Semmaris, Suez, Alstom and other leading companies, Trend reports.

The discussion took place at a meeting between deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan Muzaffar Madrahimov with ambassador of France Aurélia Bouchez on February 27, 2024.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of fully implementing all agreements reached within the framework of the discussions between the leaders of Uzbekistan and France.

The parties considered topical aspects of the Uzbek-French agenda. Proposals on strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialog, expanding the legal framework of interaction, and deepening cultural, humanitarian and educational exchanges have been discussed.

Special attention was paid to the active promotion of economic diplomacy. In this context, the sides exchanged views on holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and France amounted to $78.3 million (1.9 percent) in January 2024. Exports reached $66.8 million, while imports - $11.5 million.