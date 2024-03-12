Uzbekistan, Tajikistan set sights on boosting mutual trade turnover

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 12. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan plan to increase mutual trade turnover volume to $1 billion, Trend reports.

This was announced at the regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Dushanbe.

Trade turnover growth can be achieved through the consistent implementation of a number of joint projects in the spheres of industrial cooperation, energy, agriculture and water resources management, transport, and logistics.

At the meeting chaired by the Prime Ministers of the two countries, the sides reaffirmed that through the joint efforts of Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emomali Rahmon, the strategic partnership and allied relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are rapidly developing in the spirit of friendship, kindness, and mutual respect.

Specific tasks have been identified for the further development of multilateral relations.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to accelerating the implementation of the project of the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan international border trade zone and the creation of wholesale and distribution centers in border areas for exporting agricultural products to third countries.

It was also determined that it is necessary to use existing opportunities to deepen industrial cooperation in agro-industrial, textile, pharmaceutical, chemical, metallurgical, electrical, engineering, construction materials, and other areas.

The sides reported that the ongoing work on the development of interregional cooperation is showing results, and preparations are underway to hold the second Uzbekistan-Tajikistan interregional forum on the eve of the high-level meeting.

The parties expressed interest in further development of cooperation in agriculture, the creation of joint agro-clusters in the border areas of the two countries, and joint research.

Cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres will be an important factor in the implementation of joint trade-economic and investment projects in the fields of transport and communications, strengthening fraternal and good-neighborly relations between our friendly peoples.

Following the results of the event, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan signed the protocol of the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Meanwhile, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan amounted to $42.5 million in January 2024.