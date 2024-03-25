Uzbekistan's Kokand airport restarts operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. Uzbekistan has completed the reconstruction of the Kokand airport in the Ferghana region, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the air harbor saw its maiden technical flight on March 20 when the crew of Uzbekistan Airways' A-320 NEO landed at Kokand airport.



A technical flight from Tashkent to Kokand, undertaken by experienced Uzbekistan Airways pilots, demonstrated the airfield's full preparedness to receive and release aircraft, as well as the terminal's ability to welcome and service passengers.



Regular flights are anticipated to begin on April 1, 2024.



The regional airport has reconstructed a runway with a maximum extension of 2000 meters and an apron with two parking lots for A-320 and ATR-72-600 aircraft. The airport has also erected a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 100 people and an area of 900 square meters.

Since 2001, Kokand airport has not served civil aviation flights and has been used by the Uzbek Air Force.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan will transfer Bukhara, Namangan, Urgench, and Andijan airports to private management and modernize them.