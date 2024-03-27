Head of Russia's Tatarstan pays working visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 27. The Head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region on a working visit, Trend reports.

According to the Surkhandarya region press service, the governor of the region, Ulugbek Kasimov, met the Head of Tatarstan at Termez International Airport.

The Head of Tatarstan intends to visit production facilities, familiarize himself with the industrial and economic potential of the region, and meet with the leadership of the region.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Tatarstan increased by 27 percent and reached $370 million by the end of 2023.