Uzbekistan, JBIC talk over new public-private partnership projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) discussed new socially significant international public-private partnership (PPP) projects on the modernization of drinking water supply and sewerage infrastructure, Trend reports.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Bobur Khodjaev and representatives of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Both parties also considered the prospects of attracting investments from Japanese companies in various sectors of the economy.

Following the meeting, Uzbekistan and JBIC reached an agreement to intensify mutual cooperation in order to further develop new areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Japan's NUWA Robotics will open an office in Uzbekistan.

According to Uzbekistan's IT Park, within the framework of "Offshore Outsourcing Tour 2024," a memorandum of understanding was signed between IT Park and NUWA Robotics.

The agreement envisages cooperation in the development of information technologies, robotics, and outsourcing in Uzbekistan, opening a branch office of the company in the country, and obtaining the status of a resident of IT Park.