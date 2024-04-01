Uzbekistan, China discuss collaboration in law enforcement sphere

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 1. Uzbekistan and China discussed potential and opportunities for fruitful inter-agency cooperation in the law enforcement sphere, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation from China headed by State Council member, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

Wang Xiaohong arrived in Uzbekistan to follow up on the agreements of the January summit.

The sides considered matters of further expansion of practical cooperation and coordination of joint efforts in combating modern challenges and threats to security.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the current high level of Uzbek-Chinese relations and strategic partnership.

Both parties highlighted the exchange of experience and joint activities in the main areas of public security, the introduction of modern information technologies and innovative methods of work, the fight against cybercrime, the training of qualified specialists, and others as priority areas.

They also exchanged views on issues of regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, China took the leading position among Uzbekistan's foreign trade partners from January through February 2024. The trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and China amounted to $2.1 billion during this period. The exports reached $349.4 million, while the imports amounted to $1.7 billion.