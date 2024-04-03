Uzbekistan plans to commence its own electric train production this year

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan plans to start producing electric trains and subway trains at the Tashkent plant for the construction and repair of passenger cars in 2024, Trend reports.

The project was presented to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his visit to the plant.

This type of rolling stock will be constructed in the country for the first time.

Rustam Rakhimov, the department head at Tambov State Technical University, stated that the first model will be suburban electric trains. Each train equipped with an asynchronous traction motor will have four 14-meter-long wagons. The train's overall passenger capacity will be 306 persons. Their speed will be 120 kilometers per hour. The second step of the project involves the manufacture of regional four-car electric trains with aerodynamic body designs. Their maximum speed will be 160 km/h, and each train will have 360 passenger seats.

In addition to electric trains, Shavkat Mirziyoyev was presented with a project to create new subway trains. The trains with an asynchronous traction motor will consist of 5 wagons and have 206 seats. The total passenger capacity of the train is 841 people. There will be 34 seats in the head cars and 44 seats in the intermediate cars. The design speed of metro trains is 90 km/h. The initial level of localization is planned at 40–45 percent, with further increases.

One of the main reasons for the Uzbek authorities' desire to launch their own production of trains is their potentially lower cost compared to their analogs.

The head of Uzbekistan Railways, Zufar Narzullaev, said that electric trains from Russia are bought for $7.8 million and metro trains for $5.8 million. At the same time, the price of an Uzbek metro train will be $4.5 million, and electric trains will cost $5 million. In addition, the launch of production of new rolling stock will increase the number of jobs at the plant from 650 to 2,000, as well as provide more tax revenues to the country's budget.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to purchase a Hyundai-made high-speed electric train to modernize its railway infrastructure and improve the quality of passenger transportation.