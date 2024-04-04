Russia discusses access for exporters into Uzbekistan's Uzum Market

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Russia's Trade Mission in Uzbekistan expressed readiness to consider potential Russian exporters in priority areas for Uzum Market, Trend reports.

According to the Trade Mission of Russia in Uzbekistan, Russian Trade Representative in Uzbekistan Konstantin Zlygostev met with General Director of Uzum Market Ilshat Khametov.

The head of Uzum Market talked about the achievements and the upcoming development plans.

Konstantin Zlygostev shared information about the Trade Mission's support of Russian companies' initiatives to enter the Uzbek market.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to develop transparent mechanisms for Russian companies wishing to start working at Uzum Market and to establish a direct dialog with the management of the marketplace.

Meanwhile, Russian Fesco discussed a list of joint actions to be implemented to increase the number of projects realized in Uzbekistan.

This was discussed during a meeting between Russian Trade Representative in Uzbekistan Konstantin Zlygostev and the management of the Russian transport company FESCO on strengthening the organization’s position in the Uzbekistan market.

In particular, Fesco intends to implement advanced automated management systems in Uzbekistan's transport sector as well as provide railway transport enterprises with modern equipment, in particular rolling stock.