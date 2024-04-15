Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia review green energy co-op projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 15. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia reviewed cooperation projects in the field of green energy, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, the matter was discussed during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation projects in the fields of agriculture, health care, modernization of transport infrastructure, IT, and other priority sectors.

The sides reviewed matters of further expansion of Uzbek-Saudi multifaceted relations and implementation of the agreements at the highest level.

Both parties noted the growing volume of mutual trade, the number of joint ventures, and the frequency of flights.

In addition, they discussed other issues on the regional agenda, including the situation in Afghanistan and the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement on implementing the 200 MW Nukus-2 wind power project and associated battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan. The company signed an agreement on the commissioning of a 400 MW solar photovoltaic power plant and a 400 MW energy storage system in the Tashkent region.

The company will also build a 1,000 MW photovoltaic power plant and 400 MW energy storage systems in Samarkand.

The current total volume of ACWA Power's investments in energy projects in Uzbekistan amounts to $7.5 billion.