Uzbekistan, Türkiye reveal portfolio of new investment projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 7. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have joined forces to create a portfolio of exciting new investment projects valued at $10 billion, Trend reports.

This was revealed during the third meeting of the highest-level Uzbek-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council, chaired by President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the meeting, the sides noted that more than 100 projects were successfully implemented in Uzbekistan by such leading Turkish companies as Cengiz Holding, Aksa Energy, Çalık Holding, Akay Inşaat, Anadolu Group, Özgüven, Eczacıbaşı Holding.

The participants also stressed the rapid growth of interparliamentary relations, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, commerce, and economic and investment partnerships.

In recent years, trade turnover between two countries has increased by 1.5 times, the number of joint ventures by 2 times, and the volume of Turkish investments in the Uzbek economy by 2.5 times. The number of flights between Uzbek and Turkish cities amounts to 90 per week, and the flow of tourists from Türkiye has grown 3 times.

Both parties noted the importance of strengthening industrial cooperation, deepening the localization of production of high value-added goods, and joint access to the markets of third countries in order to further increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the governments have set lofty goals, with the aim of significantly increasing trade turnover to $5 billion. They also have plans to broaden the range of products available under the Preferential Trade Agreement.