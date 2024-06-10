Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
IMF wraps up mission to assess liquidity risk at Uzbekistan's Central Bank

Uzbekistan Materials 10 June 2024 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) hosted the final meeting with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission on liquidity risk assessment and implementation of liquidity stress testing tools, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of Uzbekistan's economic development, the state of banks' liquidity, the development of approaches to monitoring bank liquidity, and the adopted methods of implementation of liquidity stress-testing tools.

The IMF mission considered training the CBU's employees in methods of liquidity risk assessment.

Meanwhile, as per the CBU, the volume of highly liquid assets in Uzbekistan amounted to 95.4 trillion soums ($7.5 billion) as of April 2024. This indicator shows an 8.1 percent increase year-on-year (88.2 trillion soums, or $6.9 billion as of April 2023).

