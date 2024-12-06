China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction set to begin shortly

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 6. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project is set to hit the ground running this month, the statement of the press service of Uzbekistan's President said, Trend reports.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad, 486 kilometers long, will connect the following points: Kashgar-Torugart-Makmal-Jalal-Abad-Andijan. This new rail network will be of great importance to the entire region and will provide a wider range of opportunities for the global trading system by providing reliable and safe infrastructure.

The construction originates from an agreement among China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, signed on June 6 of this year, to facilitate the railway project and address financing concerns. Subsequently, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Company LLC was established on July 26.

The design capacity of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad has been augmented to 10–12 million tons of cargo annually.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel