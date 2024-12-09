Uzbekistan's Uzatom secures major international partnerships for nuclear energy growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 9. The Atomic Energy Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan (Uzatom) has signed important strategic documents aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Trend reports.

The documents were signed at the international conference "Perspective use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in sustainable development of Organization of Islamic cooperation member states: international and national experience" in Samarkand.

The conference featured signing of:

1. Addenda to the Country Framework Program between Uzatom and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA);

2. Memorandum of Understanding between Uzatom and the World Nuclear Association;

3. Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Enterprise "Nuclear Power Plant Construction Directorate" under Uzatom and China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd. (CNOS);

4. Memorandum of Cooperation between Uzatom and the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan;

5. Agreement between Uzatom and ASSYSTEM ENGINEERING & OPERATION SERVICES;

6. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Branch of the Federal State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education "National Research Nuclear University 'MEPhI'" in Tashkent and the Research Institute for the Development of Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence.

