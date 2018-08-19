Suicide attempts soaring in Iran – deputy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 19

Mohammad Mehdi Tondgooyan, Iranian deputy minister of sports and youth affairs, said 4,922 people tried to commit suicide in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2018).

He added that it is not clear how many of the suicide attempts were fatal, according to ILNA news agency on August 19.

Warning against the rising rate of attempted and committed suicides among teens, Tondgooyan said teen suicide attempts have become more common recently.

“According to the latest statistics, 212 individuals under the age of 17 attempted suicide last year,” he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that Tehran stands out as having the highest rate of suicide attempts among youth aged 25-34, while the central city of Yazd has the lowest rate.

He said the suicide attempt is more common among women than men in Iran.

Close to 800,000 people die as a result of suicide every year, that is one person every 40 seconds. Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-old people globally.

