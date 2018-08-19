Suicide attempts soaring in Iran – deputy minister

19 August 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 19

Trend:

Mohammad Mehdi Tondgooyan, Iranian deputy minister of sports and youth affairs, said 4,922 people tried to commit suicide in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2018).

He added that it is not clear how many of the suicide attempts were fatal, according to ILNA news agency on August 19.

Warning against the rising rate of attempted and committed suicides among teens, Tondgooyan said teen suicide attempts have become more common recently.

“According to the latest statistics, 212 individuals under the age of 17 attempted suicide last year,” he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that Tehran stands out as having the highest rate of suicide attempts among youth aged 25-34, while the central city of Yazd has the lowest rate.

He said the suicide attempt is more common among women than men in Iran.

Close to 800,000 people die as a result of suicide every year, that is one person every 40 seconds. Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-old people globally.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran Easing Entry Rules: Tourists Will Skip Passport Border Stamps
Politics 13:41
German firm working on major solar project in Iran, says to stay despite US sanctions
Economy news 10:09
Putin stresses importance of Iranian nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 01:00
Central Bank of Iran to start presale of millions of gold coins
Business 18 August 17:57
China awarded contract to fish in Iran’s southern waters – PMO official
Business 18 August 15:50
Iran’s mineral exports rise over 4 months
Economy news 18 August 14:43
Latest
Promising route for Azerbaijan’s carbamide supply to Ukraine outlined
Economy news 16:22
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for autosampler ‎
Tenders 15:57
TV content of Azerbaijan’s OTT operator to be available without decoder
ICT 15:57
Iran’s sweets, chocolates targeting overseas markets
Business 15:55
Latvian textile manufacturers eye to enter CIS countries’ markets via Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:32
Azerbaijan’s president allocates funding for construction of road in Lerik region
Politics 15:13
Transit flights through Iran’s air zone continue to fall
Business 14:52
Azerbaijani gymnast: I dedicate victory to my coach
Society 14:46
Wind power plant construction underway in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:42