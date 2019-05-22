Iranian official recommends: let European aid be declined

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Let the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs return the aid coming from European countries to flood victims in Iran as a sign of protest, said Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization, Trend reports referring to the organization's website.

According to Jalali, the aid sent by European countries to flood victims in Iran is worth 180 million euros.

In his view, considering the scale of the recent floods, the aid sent by European countries is ludicrously low. “Even the poor regions of Iran collected more funds for helping flood victims," he said.

Some 77 people were killed, more than 1,000 people were wounded and four went missing as a result of floods in Iran, which started on March 18 and lasted for about a month.

According to estimates, the floods which took place between March and April this year, caused 300-350 trillion rials’ (app. $7.14-8.33 billion) worth of damages.

