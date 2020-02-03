Iran discloses volume of uranium explored with usage of helicopters

3 February 2020 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Seventy-eight percent of uranium exploration works in Iran is carried out through imagery captured by using helicopter, Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi said.

“The main purpose of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is the discovery of uranium,” Salehi added. “However, along with uranium, the organization also discovers iron, copper and other rare mining materials.”

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization added that huge mining materials were discovered by using helicopters, and negotiations on this issue were held with the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

"There is no problem with uranium exploration and production in Iran,” Salehi added. “Only helicopters are imported for these operations.”

As for the construction of nuclear power plants, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said that the construction of such plants costs a lot of money. Thus, the construction of a 1,000 megawatt nuclear power plant requires approximately $5 billion. However, these plants run about 70-80 years.

“A 1,000-megawatt power plant needs 11 million barrels of fossil fuel worth $770 million a year whereas $30 million per year is spent on fuel,” Salehi added.

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant operates in Iran's southern Bushehr province. The foundation of two more nuclear power plants was laid last Iranian year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s daily uranium production volume revealed
Nuclear Program 17:43
World's largest uranium producer increases extraction volume in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 12:47
Iranian president: government takes important step toward peaceful nuclear activity
Nuclear Program 8 January 20:51
Uranium extraction forecast down in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 19 December 2019 17:04
Nearly 30 cylinders of uranium delivered to Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk
Oil&Gas 11 December 2019 15:01
Kazakhstan increases uranium extracting volume
Oil&Gas 12 November 2019 12:04
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Shymkent oil refinery significantly increases processing volume
Oil&Gas 18:08
Main targets of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora revealed
Society 17:59
Inside look: Turkish businessman in China describes life in virus-infected country
Society 17:54
Iranian company launches production of x-ray equipment
Business 17:48
Iran lost positions in Iraq'a auto market - Chamber of commerce
Business 17:43
Iran’s daily uranium production volume revealed
Nuclear Program 17:43
Iran’s National South Oilfields Company launches new product
Oil&Gas 17:41
Political analyst: PACE doesn't distinguish between occupied country and aggressor country
Politics 17:28
Azerbaijan expanding measures to combat coronavirus
Society 17:28