Iran allows export of number of medical supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

N95 masks, medical uniforms and diagnostic tests are allowed to be exported from Iran without restrictions, said Iran's Acting Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani, Trend reports citing Fars news agency.

According to Khiabani, the production of medical supplies and medical equipment related to coronavirus in Iran covers the actual domestic need.

He added that at the same time, the ordering and import of domestically produced medical supplies to support Iranian manufacturers has been banned.

As many as 40,000 serological diagnostic kits for coronavirus were exported from Iran to Germany on May 5. Thus, a number of medical equipment’ export from Iran has started.

Iran is one of the countries affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 110,700 people have been infected, 6,733 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 88,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.