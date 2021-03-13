Clinical trial of Cuba-Iran Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccines carried out

Clinical trial of Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine jointly being manufactured by Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute and Pasteur Institute of Iran was carried out, Trend reports citing İRNA.

BioCubaFarma, a state-owned biotechnology company in Cuba, said on Saturday that the final phase of clinical studies on the Cuban Coronavirus vaccine would be completed in Iran.

100,000 doses of the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine, Soberana-02, were delivered to Iran on Thursday, as part of Havana's cooperation program with other countries to develop the vaccine.

Finlay Managing-Director Dr. Vicente Vérez said that Soberana-02 began 3rd phase of clinical trial in Cuba last week and would complete the phase in some other countries, including Iran, based on an agreement.

Cuba's Finlay Vaccine Institute and Pasteur Institute of Iran signed an agreement earlier this year to simultaneously implement the third phase of human trials for the vaccine.

Spokesman for Food and Drug Administration of Iran Kianoush Jahanpour previously said that if final results suggest effectiveness of the vaccine, mass production would start in Cuba and Iran, after the production technology is delivered to Tehran, in accordance with the agreement.

Cuban scientists are working simultaneously on four COVID-19 vaccines, named Soberana-01, Soberana-02, Mambisa and Abdala.

Mexico has also started talks with Cuban government to take part in clinical trials and production of the vaccine.

The Cuban government has optimistically predicted production of 100 million doses of Soberana-02 vaccine by the end of 2021.