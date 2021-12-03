Iran highlights need for more customs cooperation with Pakistan

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan in a meeting with the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stressed upon the need to strengthen border infrastructure, facilitate the movement of Iranian trucks and enhance custom cooperation between the two neighbors, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mohammad Ali Hosseini during a meeting with Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on Friday reviewed the ongoing border cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

He added: The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with its neighbors, and with this view, all efforts are focused on expanding cooperation with Pakistan's eastern neighbor.

Hosseini referring to Iran's actions to improve border conditions for smoother pilgrim traffic and complete the infrastructure at the border said that in order to facilitate the trade through trucks customs activities should be increased along with solution to tariff issues on the border.

He described the opening of two more border crossings between Iran and Pakistan, signing of an agreement to build six border markets and the revitalization of the ITI transport corridor as important achievements of the two neighbors over the past year.

Welcoming the remarks of the ambassador, Chairman FBR said that reciprocal measures will be taken by the relevant institutions in Pakistan to resolve customs and infrastructure issues on the borders of the two countries.

He considered the facilitation of border activities and resolving problems in this regard important for Iran-Pakistan relations and promised that all consultations would be discussed and reviewed in a short period of time and the mentioned issues would be raised and followed up with the Balochistan government for quick resolution.

Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmad stressed the importance of immediate completion and opening of joint border markets between Iran and Pakistan, adding consultations between the two countries to achieve common interests will continue without any interruption.