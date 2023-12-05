Baku to debut meeting on Caspian ecology issues - Iranian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The first meeting on Caspian ecology issues will take place in Baku, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said during a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Following nine years of consultations at the ministerial meeting on environmental affairs held in September in Geneva, good agreements were reached on the placement of the secretariat of the Tehran Convention," he noted. "According to the agreements reached, there is hope that a special working group will hold its first meeting in the city of Baku."

"For direct and continuous management of environmental issues in the Caspian Sea, the Tehran Convention secretariat needs to be relocated to Caspian basin countries," the minister pointed out.

