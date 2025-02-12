Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and one moved down compared to February 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 563,061 rials, and one euro is 586,072 rials, while on February 11, one euro was 586,072 rials.

Currency Rial on February 12 Rial on February 11 1 US dollar USD 563,061 568,420 1 British pound GBP 699,429 703,759 1 Swiss franc CHF 616,551 623,823 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,805 52,069 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,262 50,719 1 Danish krone DKK 78,112 78,581 1 Indian rupee INR 6,488 6,499 1 UAE dirham AED 153,318 154,777 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,823,210 1,839,723 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,456 203,414 100 Japanese yens JPY 369,539 374,621 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,267 72,974 1 Omani rial OMR 1,462,412 1,476,401 1 Canadian dollar CAD 393,507 396,953 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 318,452 321,126 1 South African rand ZAR 30,479 30,790 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,620 15,787 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,880 5,866 1 Qatari riyal QAR 154,687 156,159 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,945 43,299 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 354,349 356,818 1 Saudi riyal SAR 150,150 151,579 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,497,503 1,511,755 1 Singapore dollar SGD 415,812 419,404 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 461,492 465,743 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,893 19,096 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 268 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,295 406,018 1 Libyan dinar LYD 114,328 115,349 1 Chinese yuan CNY 77,058 77,829 100 Thai baht THB 1,650,909 1,677,335 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 125,965 127,159 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,618 391,665 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 794,162 801,721 1 euro EUR 582,589 586,072 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,530 111,553 1 Georgian lari GEL 201,720 204,311 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,465 34,779 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,612 7,681 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,167 173,765 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 331,212 334,365 100 Philippine pesos PHP 968,325 978,027 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,674 52,020 1 Turkmen manat TMT 160,514 162,057 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,517 10,617

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,130 rials and $1 costs 690,192 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 694,679 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 890,000–893,000 rials, while one euro is about 921,000–924,000 rials.

