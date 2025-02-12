Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

Iran Materials 12 February 2025 10:32 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and one moved down compared to February 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 563,061 rials, and one euro is 586,072 rials, while on February 11, one euro was 586,072 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 12

Rial on February 11

1 US dollar

USD

563,061

568,420

1 British pound

GBP

699,429

703,759

1 Swiss franc

CHF

616,551

623,823

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,805

52,069

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,262

50,719

1 Danish krone

DKK

78,112

78,581

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,488

6,499

1 UAE dirham

AED

153,318

154,777

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,823,210

1,839,723

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,456

203,414

100 Japanese yens

JPY

369,539

374,621

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,267

72,974

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,462,412

1,476,401

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

393,507

396,953

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

318,452

321,126

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,479

30,790

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,620

15,787

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,880

5,866

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

154,687

156,159

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,945

43,299

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

354,349

356,818

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

150,150

151,579

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,497,503

1,511,755

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

415,812

419,404

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

461,492

465,743

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,893

19,096

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

268

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,295

406,018

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

114,328

115,349

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

77,058

77,829

100 Thai baht

THB

1,650,909

1,677,335

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

125,965

127,159

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,618

391,665

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

794,162

801,721

1 euro

EUR

582,589

586,072

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,530

111,553

1 Georgian lari

GEL

201,720

204,311

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,465

34,779

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,612

7,681

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,167

173,765

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

331,212

334,365

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

968,325

978,027

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,674

52,020

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

160,514

162,057

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,517

10,617

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 714,130 rials and $1 costs 690,192 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 694,679 rials, and the price of $1 totals 671,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 890,000–893,000 rials, while one euro is about 921,000–924,000 rials.

