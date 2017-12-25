Iran, Oman sign deal to co-op in fishing sector

25 December 2017 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran witnesses trade balance fall by over 400% Y/Y
Business 24 December 15:57
Industrial products account for 40% of Iran’s non-oil exports
Business 23 December 17:02
Iran-Russia ties: economy versus diplomacy
Business 4 December 09:35
Iran-China trade turnover registers a 22% increase
Business 2 December 16:53
Iran’s trade balance remains negative for 8th straight month
Business 1 December 18:30
Iran-Russia ties: economy versus diplomacy
Business 30 November 15:58
Iran-China trade turnover registers a 22% increase
Business 29 November 18:49
Iran’s trade balance remains negative for 8th straight month
Business 27 November 15:51
Iran to export oil products via Mercantile Exchange
Business 21 November 11:50
Fishers in northern Iran turn to cages amid looming depletion
Business 20 November 19:07
Germany becomes 5th top exporter to Iran
Business 3 November 20:51
Germany becomes 5th top exporter to Iran
Business 31 October 16:25
Iranian fishery products target Russia
Business 27 October 20:05
Iranian fishery products target Russia
Business 27 October 00:43
Iranian fishery products target Russia
Business 25 October 20:39
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, Oct. 25
Business 25 October 18:10
Iran exports $121M worth of fishery products
Business 24 October 16:07
Iran-EU trade turnover registers huge rise
Business 23 October 21:46