Iran seeks to deepen trade with Turkmenistan via power transmission

27 March 2018 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

President Hassan Rouhani says that Iranian companies will contribute to construction of a new power transmission line from the Iranian city of Sarakhs to the Turkmen city of Merv.

Addressing a ceremony in Ashgabat for inking several documents on cooperation on Tuesday, Rouhani said the decision is aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries, IRNA news agency reported.

“We are determined to employ all existing capacities for expansion of cooperation,” Rouhani stated.

Saying that Iranian constructors will cooperate in building two roads in Turkmenistan, he added that the sides during a meeting on Tuesday discussed cooperation on gas swap and the Caspian Sea.

Rouhani also said the sides have discussed the issue of exports of Iranian buses to Turkmenistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan signed 13 MoUs and documents on cooperation on March 27 during the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Ashgabat.

President Rouhani arrived in Ashgabat this morning at the first leg of his regional tour, which will later take him to Azerbaijan.

Turkmenistan is the 14th largest market for the Islamic Republic as Iran exported worth of $383 million of goods to the Central Asian country over the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-March 21, 2018).

