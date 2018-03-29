Iran becomes world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer

29 March 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iranian crude steel production witnessed a huge increase in February 2018, according to the latest data released by the World Steel Association.

Some 2.1 million tons of crude steel was produced in Iran in February 2018, the association said in its latest monthly report.

The figure indicates an increase by 48.6 percent compared to the same month of 2017 (1.426 million tons).

Iran’s crude steel output amounted to 4.46 million tons in January-February 2018, 48.9 percent more compared to the 2-month period of 2017.

The country’s total steel output reached 21.726 million tons in 2017, 21.4 percent more year-on-year.

The Islamic Republic’s steel output throughout 2016 hit 17.895 million tons. The country’s steel output in 2015 stood at 16.11 million tons. Iran produced 16.331 million tons of crude steel in 2014.

The country’s crude steel production reached 15.421 million tons in 2013, which was 6.6 percent more than in the preceding year.

Iran was the world’s 10th biggest producer of steel in the first two months of 2018. The country also ranked second in the region after Turkey with 6.172 million tons of output (8.1 percent more year-on-year).

According to the World Steel Association, 276.65 million tons of steel was produced by 64 countries in 2018, 4 percent more-year-on-year.

The 64 countries included in the report accounted for approximately 99 percent of total world crude steel production in 2017.

China was the biggest crude steel producer in the world in January-February 2018 with about 136.82 million tons of production, followed by India (17.462 million tons), Japan (17.32 million tons), the US (13.34 million tons), South Korea (11.71 million tons), Russia (10.85 million tons), Germany (7.04 million tons), Turkey (6.172 million tons) and Brazil (5.4 million tons).

