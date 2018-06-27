ILO says ready to implement joint green jobs programs in Iran

27 June 2018 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland – Official
Business 11 June 12:03
Iran, Ireland discuss workforce deployment
Business 6 June 17:56
Iranian minister calls for closer Iran-Kazakhstan ties
Business 5 June 17:15
Iran labor minister due in Geneva for International Labor Conference
Business 4 June 16:21
Azerbaijani FM receives delegation headed by ILO director general (PHOTO)
Politics 22 May 10:32
President Aliyev meets ILO director-general (PHOTO)
Politics 21 May 10:33
Iran unveils number of illegal immigrants active in labor market
Business 5 May 12:07
Brief review of employment in Iran
Business 18 April 15:47
Head of International Labor Organization to visit Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 March 11:41
Brief review of employment in Iran
Business 24 February 17:25
ILO reports important progress on forced labour in Uzbek cotton fields
Economy news 14 February 09:42
ILO encourages Azerbaijan to redesign labour market policy (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 January 13:19
UNDP, ILO sign letter of intent with Azerbaijan to promote employment
Azerbaijan 15 December 2017 16:49
Uzbekistan stops systematic use of child labour in cotton harvesting, says ILO
Central Asia 13 December 2017 09:00
ILO encourages Azerbaijan to ensure proper functionality of Labour Inspection (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 November 2017 08:00
ILO encourages Azerbaijan to ensure proper functionality of Labour Inspection (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 November 2017 14:07
Azerbaijan set to expand programme targeting youth entrepreneurship (Exclusive)
Economy news 28 October 2017 08:11
Azerbaijan set to expand programme targeting youth entrepreneurship (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 October 2017 16:43