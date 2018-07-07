Iran, Austria extend energy co-op agreement – deputy minister

7 July 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 7

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The Iranian deputy oil minister for international affairs said Iran and Austria have extended their agreement on oil and energy cooperation.

"An energy cooperation agreement between Iran and Austria on oil, education and investment in the sector of alternative energies was extended," Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on July 5, IRNA news agency reported.

He said the two countries have also held talks on oil and gas issues.

"Austria is after the export of gas to Europe through Iran and the Caspian Sea littoral states," the deputy minister said.

Tehran and Vienna have also discussed renewable energies and increasing energy efficiency in Iran, Zamaninia said.

The remarks came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Vienna for Tehran late on Wednesday, wrapping up his key trip to Europe.

Rouhani arrived in Vienna on Tuesday on the second leg of his tour of Europe, which had already taken him to Switzerland.

While in Austria, he sat down with Iranian expatriates in the country and was welcomed by his Austrian counterpart on Wednesday morning.

After separate meetings with the president and chancellor of Austria, the two countries signed four cooperation documents.

Senior officials of the two countries signed the documents in the fields of transportation, water resources management, renewable energies and mining.

