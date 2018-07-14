Iranian inter-city buses get GPRS system

14 July 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 14

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The head of Iran’s Traffic Control Information Center said the country’s inter-city buses have been equipped with GPRS system.

In a bid to protect lives of passengers and drivers, inter-city buses have been equipped with GPRS system, Colonel Nader Rahmani told IRNA news agency on Jul 14.

He added that the buses will be monitored at traffic police centers all through their journey from departure to arrival.

In the next phase of the initiative, transport trucks will get the GPRS system, Rahmani said.

All moving and traffic violations by drivers will be registered, and they will be fined at next police center on their way to destination, he concluded.

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) is a packet oriented mobile data standard on the 2G and 3G cellular communication network's global system for mobile communications (GSM).

GPRS was established by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) in response to the earlier CDPD and i-mode packet-switched cellular technologies. It is now maintained by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Traffic accident leaves at least 13 killed in western Iran (Photo, Video)
Society 11 July 10:08
Share of countries from transit through Iran
Business 4 June 20:08
Iran witnesses significant increase in transit volume
Business 16 April 16:33
Road accidents kill 45 people in Iran every day
Society 3 March 17:17
Transit through Iran increases by 21%
Business 8 December 2017 21:47
Transit through Iran increases by 21%
Business 6 December 2017 17:23
Latest
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for video equipment
Tenders 12:54
Georgian FM: “We received what we expected from the NATO summit”
Georgia 12:52
Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:37
U.S. lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 12:21
US President Trump to arrive in Helsinki on Sunday for July 16 summit
US 12:19
Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:03
North American oil prices for July 9-13
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 11:46