Iranian inter-city buses get GPRS system

Tehran, Iran, July 14

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The head of Iran’s Traffic Control Information Center said the country’s inter-city buses have been equipped with GPRS system.

In a bid to protect lives of passengers and drivers, inter-city buses have been equipped with GPRS system, Colonel Nader Rahmani told IRNA news agency on Jul 14.

He added that the buses will be monitored at traffic police centers all through their journey from departure to arrival.

In the next phase of the initiative, transport trucks will get the GPRS system, Rahmani said.

All moving and traffic violations by drivers will be registered, and they will be fined at next police center on their way to destination, he concluded.

General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) is a packet oriented mobile data standard on the 2G and 3G cellular communication network's global system for mobile communications (GSM).

GPRS was established by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) in response to the earlier CDPD and i-mode packet-switched cellular technologies. It is now maintained by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

