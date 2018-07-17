North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official

17 July 2018 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 17

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend

An official with Indian embassy in Tehran described the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a "vital link" between Iran, Russia and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a very vital link for the promotion of trade and economic relations between the important countries of the CIS, the Islamic Republic of Iran and also Russian Federation," Aftab Ahmed Khan told Trend on July 15.

The Indian diplomat added, "the INSTC provides a great access connecting the Caspian Sea to the Persian Gulf. And through the fantastic network which has been made possible by an excellent road connectivity and also the rail connectivity between the port of Astara and thereon to the regions of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation, and the other countries of the CIS, it is a great opportunity."

The INSTC – which has an estimated cargo capacity of 20-30 million tons of goods per year - is expected to provide faster and more efficient trade connectivity between Europe and Southeast Asia.

Dry runs of the route were conducted in 2014, from Mumbai to Baku and Astrakhan via Bandar Abbas. Results showed transport costs will be 30 percent cheaper and transportation period will be 40 percent shorter than the existing routes.

The INSTC will be India’s second corridor after the Chabahar Port to access resource rich Central Asia and its market.

The launch of Chabahar Port - whose Phase 1 was inaugurated in December 2017- coupled with INSTC will be a game changer for India’s strategic and economic goals in the Eurasian region.

INSTC could get linked to the Chabahar Port besides Iran’s Bandar Abbas port.

India also hopes that INSTC would be connected with various other connectivity projects that the five Central Asian and other Eurasian countries have undertaken among themselves.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official
Business 15 July 10:12
India has not quit Chabahar project under US pressure, Iran says
Business 11 July 17:24
Freight transportation tariff via South-West corridor to decrease – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 11 July 13:01
Russian company says ready to export freight wagons to Iran
Business 11 July 10:30
Caspian Sea can join high seas via Chabahar port – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 3 July 08:14
Minerals, construction materials transport via Iran’s ports falls
Business 1 July 12:35
Latest
Azerbaijani president approves execution of SOFAZ’s 2017 budget
Politics 19:43
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 19:40
President Aliyev allocates funds to reconstruct Yanardag cultural, historical reserve
Politics 19:36
Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build highway in Gabala district
Politics 19:30
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 19:13
Turkmenistan creates artificial island near Caspian coast
Turkmenistan 19:12
Launch date of polypropylene plant within SOCAR Polymer project announced
Oil&Gas 19:07
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 19:07
Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft
Turkey 18:47