Iran’s overall oil income grows amid condensate export fall

12 September 2018 12:12 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
US not able to cut Iran’s oil exports to ‘zero’ – VP
Business 10 September 18:30
Iran eyes to commission 4th phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery in near future
Business 5 September 13:48
Europe to open bank accounts for Iran to secure oil revenues
Nuclear Program 5 September 12:01
Iran secures only 6% of Japan’s oil demand
Business 1 September 15:18
Iran Vice President: US sanctions failed to affect Iran’s trade with EU
Business 20 August 11:33
Iran's oil sale via IRENEX needs hard and fast rules (Exclusive)
Business 21 July 17:39
Latest
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12:28
IEA expects significant gas production increase in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:22
EU's Juncker eyes Africa free trade pact
Europe 12:18
China's Xi: Protectionism is rearing its head
China 12:16
TPAO receives license for exploration of oil and gas in Turkish provinces
Oil&Gas 12:14
Angela Merkel: Germany can't look away when chemical attacks take place
Europe 12:14
President Aliyev receives delegation led by Czech minister of industry and trade
Politics 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Secretary General (FOTO)
Politics 12:07
EU eager to invest in Iran’s CO2-free energy projects
Business 12:06