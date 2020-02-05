Iranian currency rates for Feb. 5

5 February 2020 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 19 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 16 currencies have decreased on Feb. 5, compared to the rates on Feb. 4, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,348 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 5

Iranian rial on Feb. 4

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,695

54,641

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,306

43,445

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,378

4,358

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,549

4,538

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,204

6,217

1 Indian rupee

INR

590

590

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,015

137,962

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,191

27,186

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,365

38,624

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,409

5,406

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,605

31,603

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,233

27,154

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,832

2,833

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,020

7,017

1 Russian ruble

RUB

667

661

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,523

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,302

28,218

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,422

30,639

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,498

49,520

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

2,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,703

36,697

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,997

30,047

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,998

6,000

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

135,051

135,671

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,189

10,203

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,321

35,395

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,348

46,453

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,060

11,027

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,727

14,686

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,061

3,059

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

540

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,577

19,628

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,612

82,742

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,487 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 137,802 rials, and the price of $1 is 124,521 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

