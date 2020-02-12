Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 23 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 10 currencies have decreased on Feb. 12, compared to the rates on Feb. 10, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,834 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 12 Iranian rial on Feb. 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,428 54,162 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,052 42,993 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,361 4,354 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,544 4,524 1 Danish krone DKK 6,134 6,157 1 Indian rupee INR 590 589 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,756 137,983 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,204 27,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,241 38,266 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,622 31,590 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,129 26,915 1 South African rand ZAR 2,841 2,798 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,973 7,016 1 Russian ruble RUB 664 657 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,524 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,259 28,134 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,309 30,222 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,443 49,446 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,682 36,623 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,820 29,863 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,032 6,009 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 134,901 134,240 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,153 10,132 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,630 35,316 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,834 46,006 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,130 11,085 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,666 14,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,076 3,062 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,228 19,202 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,079 82,696 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 149,310 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,910 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,477 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 135,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.