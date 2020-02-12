Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
The rates of 23 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 10 currencies have decreased on Feb. 12, compared to the rates on Feb. 10, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,834 rials.
|
Foreign currencies
|
Iranian rial on Feb. 12
|
Iranian rial on Feb. 10
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
54,428
|
54,162
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
43,052
|
42,993
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
4,361
|
4,354
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,544
|
4,524
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,134
|
6,157
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
590
|
589
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
137,756
|
137,983
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
27,204
|
27,192
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
38,241
|
38,266
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,409
|
5,409
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
109,234
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,622
|
31,590
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
27,129
|
26,915
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,841
|
2,798
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
6,973
|
7,016
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
664
|
657
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,525
|
3,524
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
82
|
82
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
28,259
|
28,134
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,309
|
30,222
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
49,443
|
49,446
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
2,315
|
2,315
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
29
|
29
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
36,682
|
36,623
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
29,820
|
29,863
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
6,032
|
6,009
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
THB
|
134,901
|
134,240
|
100 Thai bahts
|
MYR
|
10,153
|
10,132
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
35,630
|
35,316
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,834
|
46,006
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
11,130
|
11,085
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
14,666
|
14,702
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
3,076
|
3,062
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
545
|
547
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
19,228
|
19,202
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,758
|
24,758
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
83,079
|
82,696
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
4,333
|
4,333
|
1 Venezuelan bolivar
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
4,206
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,000
|
11,975
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 149,310 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,910 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,477 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 135,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.