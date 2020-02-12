Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12

Business 12 February 2020 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 23 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 10 currencies have decreased on Feb. 12, compared to the rates on Feb. 10, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,834 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 12

Iranian rial on Feb. 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,428

54,162

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,052

42,993

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,361

4,354

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,544

4,524

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,134

6,157

1 Indian rupee

INR

590

589

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,756

137,983

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,204

27,192

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,241

38,266

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,409

5,409

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,622

31,590

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,129

26,915

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,841

2,798

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,973

7,016

1 Russian ruble

RUB

664

657

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,525

3,524

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,259

28,134

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,309

30,222

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,443

49,446

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,315

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,682

36,623

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,820

29,863

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,032

6,009

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

134,901

134,240

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,153

10,132

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,630

35,316

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,834

46,006

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,130

11,085

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,666

14,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,076

3,062

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

547

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,228

19,202

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,079

82,696

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,975

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 149,310 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,910 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,477 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 135,000-138,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey increases export of wood, furniture
Turkey increases export of wood, furniture
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed
Most of tourists arrived in Turkey by plane in 2019
Most of tourists arrived in Turkey by plane in 2019
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 12 Business 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 12 Finance 10:35
Turkey increases export of wood, furniture Turkey 10:28
Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian MFA regarding “Saribekyan and Balyan v. Azerbaijan” case Politics 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb. 11-12 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:58
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:57
Azerbaijan's housing agency speaks about construction of residential complexes Construction 09:56
China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact China 09:45
Cryptocurrency crime losses more than double to $4.5 billion in 2019 Finance 09:44
EIB support to Azerbaijan is focused on social and economic infrastructure Finance 09:03
Singapore seen unveiling historic budget deficit to soften coronavirus hit Other News 08:51
Foxconn aims to resume half China production by end-February China 08:18
Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 175 including quarantine officer Other News 07:38
India strongly condemns Kabul terror attack World 06:50
Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei Other News 06:01
Electric, hybrid vehicles account for one-fifth of new private cars sold in Ireland in January Europe 05:27
465 petroleum companies participate in Egypt Petroleum Show "EGYPS 2020" Oil&Gas 04:35
WHO sees coronavirus as No.1 threat; markets optimistic worst is over China 03:48
Johnson & Johnson partners with U.S. agency to develop coronavirus vaccine US 02:59
Wells Fargo CEO Scharf shakes up management at scandal-hit bank US 02:19
FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft US 01:33
Afghan president says Pompeo reports progress in U.S.-Taliban talks Other News 00:51
Argentina to postpone $1.47 billion principal bond payment until Sept. 30 Other News 11 February 23:37
South Africa's MTN flags 2019 profit jump of up to 50% Other News 11 February 22:50
Merkel's conservatives set to stop short of Huawei 5G ban in Germany Europe 11 February 21:43
SOCAR talks drilling plans related to Karabakh field Oil&Gas 11 February 21:01
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from ichthyosis, epidermolysis bullosa and immunodeficiency (PHOTO) Politics 11 February 20:54
Most of tourists arrived in Turkey by plane in 2019 Turkey 11 February 20:33
Iran drills well at Khangiran gas field Oil&Gas 11 February 20:26
Iran's Isfahan oil refining company commissions several platforms Oil&Gas 11 February 20:22
ADB to allocate loan to Georgia for infrastructure development Finance 11 February 20:09
Export of Iranian goods to neighboring countries up Business 11 February 20:06
Iran eyes private sector investment in refineries Oil&Gas 11 February 20:06
OECD Eurasia Week to be held in Georgia Business 11 February 20:01
Uzbekistan to develop co-op with Malaysia in cybersecurity area ICT 11 February 19:43
Azerbaijan's tax system continues to change for better Economy 11 February 19:34
Chinese Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on successful parliamentary elections Politics 11 February 19:25
Uzbekneftegaz discovers new gas fields in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11 February 19:20
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments for repair, construction of roads Transport 11 February 18:51
EDB, Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna Invest agree on joint projects Business 11 February 18:48
Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank starts co-op with Saudi Arabia Finance 11 February 18:45
EU looks forward to working closely with newly elected Azerbaijani parliament Politics 11 February 18:44
Kazakh Kcell telecommunications company takes measures to increase its liquidity ICT 11 February 18:36
Strategic currency reserves almost reach GDP volume in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 18:31
Turkey's exports of defense products to Azerbaijan down in January 2020 Turkey 11 February 18:27
Oil forecast heavily revised down amid coronavirus Oil&Gas 11 February 18:27
Azerbaijani minister: Number of field tax audits greatly decreases Economy 11 February 18:26
PHASIS Oil Company reveals details of construction of oil refinery in Georgia Oil&Gas 11 February 18:23
Economy Minister: Azerbaijan actively combating shadow economy Economy 11 February 18:20
Statistics on fishery revealed in Azerbaijan Economy 11 February 18:09
Mining & metallurgical plant project being developed in Turkmenistan Construction 11 February 18:08
Exports of Turkey's defense industry down in January 2020 Turkey 11 February 18:04
Egypt population reaches 100 million people Arab World 11 February 18:03
US dollar to soon fall in value in Iran - CBA Finance 11 February 17:57
Expert: Some opposition groups always tried to denigrate elections in Azerbaijan Politics 11 February 17:54
EBRD supports reconstruction of Georgia’s HPP Oil&Gas 11 February 17:41
Uzbekistan, UK discuss expanding trade, economic, investment co-op Business 11 February 17:37
New platforms prepared to be set up at Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11 February 17:35
Snam updates on work within Trans Adriatic Pipeline Oil&Gas 11 February 17:33
Meetings of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora in Arab countries widely covered by foreign media Society 11 February 17:29
Turkey discloses number of passengers served at new Istanbul Airport in January Turkey 11 February 17:18
Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy discloses oil production volumes for January 2020 Oil&Gas 11 February 17:17
TAP is among crucial projects for diversifying gas import sources, says Italy Oil&Gas 11 February 17:14
Electricity production increases in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 11 February 17:03
Iran to build Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline Oil&Gas 11 February 17:00
Hydrocarbons to be put up for sale at Iran Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 11 February 16:55
Revenues of Azerbaijan’s customs committee increase Finance 11 February 16:55
Azerbaijani State Highway Agency constructing new overhead pedestrian crossing in Baku Transport 11 February 16:54
Ashgabat, Kabul mull regional infrastructure projects Business 11 February 16:54
TAP, IGB among main projects for Greece’s national interest Oil&Gas 11 February 16:53
Analyst: Int'l election observation mission in Azerbaijan disappointed radical forces Politics 11 February 16:43
Croatia considers imperative to further develop gas supply projects from Caspian region Oil&Gas 11 February 16:23
Azerbaijan expanding ties with Iran in logistics & transport Transport 11 February 16:22
Tender for modernization of millisecond-catalytic cracking unit opens in Turkmenistan Tenders 11 February 16:22
Assistance in Karabakh conflict’s settlement among Russia’s foreign policy priorities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 February 16:20
Iran to run drone system to monitor power, water network Business 11 February 15:55
Political analyst: OSCE ODIHR only fulfills pre-assigned task Politics 11 February 15:51
Turkmenistan, EU discuss diversification of energy supplies to world markets Oil&Gas 11 February 15:37
Kazakhstan may further decrease oil extraction within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 11 February 15:24
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries up in 2019 Turkey 11 February 15:22
Russia’s Transneft pays damages for spoiled oil to more Kazakh oil companies Oil&Gas 11 February 15:20
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for certification of measuring channels Tenders 11 February 15:14
UK PM Johnson to reshuffle senior ministerial positions on Thursday Europe 11 February 15:13
Azerbaijan discloses number of people kept in quarantine in Baku on suspicion of having coronavirus Society 11 February 15:12
Price of frozen chicken meat may increase in Georgia Business 11 February 15:05
Turkey's exports to OIC countries up in 2019 Turkey 11 February 14:59
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender for providing facilities with equipment Tenders 11 February 14:42
Uzbekistan intends to produce high-quality shoes Business 11 February 14:41
Iran to satellite launch failure, aims for more with next satellite launch Business 11 February 14:33
Kazakh Atyrau refinery announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 11 February 14:30
Iran reveals figures on economic development Business 11 February 14:16
Number of civil aviation aircraft in Turkey up in 2019 Turkey 11 February 14:14
Azerbaijani investment company: coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on markets Finance 11 February 14:14
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Bushehr province Nuclear Program 11 February 13:55
Kazakhstan expecting to make agreements on oil export to Belarus Oil&Gas 11 February 13:52
Average yield of term deposits in national currency of Uzbekistan increases Finance 11 February 13:45
Energy-related carbon dioxide emissions stop growing Oil&Gas 11 February 13:23
Equinor to use new equipment for boosting production in North Sea Oil&Gas 11 February 13:12
Iranian oil minister reveals volume of coke to be produced Oil&Gas 11 February 13:10
Kazakhstan yet to resume oil export to China Oil&Gas 11 February 13:07
All news