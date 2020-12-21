Iran's foreign assets blocked abroad due to FATF-related issues

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.21

Iran's $30 billion worth of foreign assets is blocked, due to the country's not being a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), former member of the parliament Ghassem Mirzaei told Trend in an interview.

He pointed out that Iran's blocked assets are in India, Iraq, South Korea and China.

"Iran's review of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills would prevent possible violation in money transfers, " he said.

Mirzaei pointed out that most active phase of talks related to FATF in Iran was held in the second half of the last Iranian year (started March 21,2019).

"Some individuals have created heavy atmosphere, so that bills would not pass through," he said.

"A group of 15 MP's have written a letter to the leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and explained if the related bills would not pass there would be problems, including banking and financial issues between Iran and the rest of the world," he said.

"Iran's strategic partners including China and Russia have stated that if the issue of the FATF related bills are not resolved, they would not work with Iran," he said.