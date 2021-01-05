Turkish companies seeking to increase cooperation with Iran - Envoy
The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkey Mohammad Farazmand said on Tuesday that Turkish companies are seeking to expand relations with Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Farazmand said that Turkey is one of the most serious and important neighbors for the Islamic Republic of Iran.
In 2019 and 2020, Iran and Turkey faced very unintended conditions that had a huge impact on Iran-Turkey relations, he added.
He went on to say that Iran is trying to continue its economic and political relations with Turkey through video contacts in the COVID-19 era.
There are many requests from major Turkish holdings to operate in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a show of interest for Turkish investors to invest in Iran, he noted.
