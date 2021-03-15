Iran establishes Technology and Innovation Houses abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Iran started the Technology Diplomacy and established Technology and Innovation Houses abroad, Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari said.

Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari attended the unveiling ceremony of the top oil-related achievements of the Pardis Technology Park, today on Sunday, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Now the public sector has come to the conclusion that it can be a good investor in technological projects,” Sattari said.

Referring to investing of several million euros in subways and train carriages he says that these investments lead to design and build subway wagons by national knowledge-based companies.”

“Previously, the country invested in other countries instead of investing on its manpower,” he said. “But this trend was broken and now multi-million dollar train carriages manufactured by 20 million Euros domestically.”

Sattari went on to say that in addition to the support of localization, we also started technology diplomacy and established technology and innovation houses abroad, all with the help of the private sector.