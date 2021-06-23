Iran, Qatar vow to broaden economic ties

Iranian and Qatari officials in a video conference underlined the need for broadening of mutual cooperation between the two countries, specially in economic and trade areas, Trend reports citing Fars News.

During the video conference, Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari as the Heads of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission explored avenues for bolstering and reinvigorating mutual cooperation.

The two sides underlined the need to hold a committee to follow up on the implementation of the resolutions of the seventh meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission as soon as possible.

The Iranian and Qatari ministers discussed issues related to industrial cooperation, tourism, sports, and other issues of interest, and made the necessary decision to develop and accelerate cooperation between the two countries.

The Qatari Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari expressed hope that the eighth meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission would be held in Doha, Qatar, in the near future.

This meeting is being held to observe health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventh meeting of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission opened in Isfahan on November 24, 2020. It was co-chaired by Ardakanian and Al-Kuwari.

The high-ranking Iranian and Qatari officials had taken part In the one-day meeting.