Spokesman: Iran may continue to implement nuclear deal without US

8 January 2020 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

If the European countries involved in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) fulfil their commitments, Iran will continue to implement the nuclear deal without the US, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said at the press-conference in Iran.

“Iran's commitments decreased as part of the nuclear deal,” the spokesman added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Rabiei noted that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue to monitor Iran's nuclear activity.

“Iran has no secret affairs in this sphere,” the spokesman said. “Iran will enrich uranium and use centrifuges as much as it wants."

The spokesman added that Iran will store the necessary amount of enriched uranium.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions against Iran in November of the same year.

In order to preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal stated in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories having not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On Sept. 5, Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA. Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program.

