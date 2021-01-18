Iran to fulfill commitments if JCPOA signatories return to negotiations - Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

Trend:

The parliament's recent decision was according to the government's steps to reduce Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action commitment, said Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"Based on articles 26,36, 37 in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we have announced that Iran would reduce commitment in five steps and the parliament moved toward it and we consider ourselves obligated to implement parliament's law. The government and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran did not have a technical issue to implement parliament's law and we have resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment," said Ali Akbar Salehi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"After signing the JCPOA we have stopped 20 percent enrichment but in terms of technical fields we did not surrender any of our nuclear technical rights but we accepted JCPOA's time limitations. About 20 percent of reserves for Tehran Reactor were produced five years ago before the deal and now after expiration of five years limitation we are resuming enrichment," he added.

"We notified the International Atomic Energy Agency before starting enrichment according to the IAEA's protocol. Iran produces 20 gram of enriched uranium per hour, we would produce and reserve the 20 percent uranium but if they (signatories) would return to the JCPOA commitment we would return to fulfill our commitment," he noted.

The Iranian parliament has approved the Strategic Act to Revoke Sanctions after the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The law would reduce Iran’s nuclear commitments further and would force the West to return to full compliance under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The law aims to do this through a slew of measures, including putting a stop to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), increasing Iran’s enrichment of uranium, and revitalizing the Fordow plant.