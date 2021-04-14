Iran to return to JCPOA after other parties fulfill commitments - President Rouhani

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.14

Trend:

We do not have a problem with negotiations but we would negotiate with our own logic, said the Iranian President.

"There should not be worries about Vienna negotiation or reaching result before the Presidential election, negotiations have their own complexities," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"We are not in hurry for the negotiation, it would depend on the other side, we are ready and our stance is clear, the US should return to the JCPOA with the same conditions of the 2015 deal. As soon as the US would comply with the commitments and implement them we would comply to our commitments," he said.

"The verification is the oil export and insurance are possible and the Central Bank of Iran could easily transfer money. There are some that say the incumbent government has only 110 left from its ruling term, we would remove sanction in the remaining 100 days if our hands are open," the president noted.