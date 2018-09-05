Iran’s interior minister pays official visit to Iraq

5 September 2018 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Heading a high-ranking security-political delegation, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli left Tehran for Baghdad on Sept. 5, to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials.

Rahmani Fazli is scheduled to meet with his Iraqi counterpart during his one-day trip to discuss the issues of mutual interest, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Border issues and better coordination of Arbaeen pilgrimage affairs as well as regional issues are among the topics that will be discussed during the visit.

Millions of Iranian pilgrims travel to Iraq during Arbaeen religious ceremony, which marks forty days after the Day of Ashura.

Last week Military Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Brigadier General Mostafa Moradian said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two sides in the presence of Iranian interior minister in Baghdad for better coordination of pilgrimage affairs and arrival and departure of Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen.

