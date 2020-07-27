Vaezi urges further strengthening of Iran-Azerbaijan ties

Head of Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi on Sunday described relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as growing and positive and called for efforts to further consolidate bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In a phone conversation with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Azerbaijan, he added, "Amid global coronavirus outbreak, we should make more efforts to develop Tehran-Baku relations in line with common interests."

According to Vaezi, cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic is a positive example of constructive relations between the countries of the region.

Noting that supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries is the official stance of Iran, he stressed the need to use the capabilities and capacities of cooperation between the two countries to develop and strengthen relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.