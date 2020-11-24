Iran`s Zarif to visit Moscow and Baku despite postponement

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 24

Iran Government`s Spokesman explained the reason for the cancellation of the foreign minister's visit to Moscow and Baku.



"The budget bill related meetings are of important sessions for all ministers. Usually, all ministers try not to miss the budget meetings because the budget of their ministry for the next year depends on attending these meetings, so Mr. Zarif's visit was postponed due to this issue,” said Ali Rabeiee the government`s spokesman in a press conference today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.



“The travel to Moscow and Baku is still on Zarif`s agenda,” he said. "As previously announced, the plan we had during this trip was to deepen friendly relations with both neighboring countries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia."



He went on to say that Iran has good relations with both countries and will continue regular consultations with all parties to ensure that the ceasefire agreement reached by the parties is fully respected.



Rabeiee addressed the ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a prelude to a lasting settlement of the dispute in Nagorno-Karabakh.



He pleased that the displaced people of Nagorno-Karabakh have returned to their homeland.



“The issue of refugees has always been our concern, and we think that the future path will be paved in the interests of the two countries,” he said.



The Iran government spokesman said that "We are well aware that the way of life of the people in the Nagorno-Karabakh region has been damaged by the violent incidents of the past few days.”



Referring to Iran`s previous stands on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis he says that respecting the sovereignty of both countries, evacuation of the occupied territories is among Iran`s principled positions.



"We definitely have good relations with Azerbaijan, and some consultations will be held on bilateral issues,” he said referring to the listed agenda topics for Zarif`s trip to Baku.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's planned trips to Russia and the Azerbaijan Republic have been postponed to a later date.

In a statement on Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the trips, which were planned for the coming days, have been postponed because of the Iranian cabinet's extraordinary plan to hold meetings both in the morning and in the afternoon within the coming days to discuss the country's budget.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.



A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.



Tehran has welcomed the ceasefire agreement while underlining that the current international borders in the region should not be changed.