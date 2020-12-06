New Syrian FM to visit Iran as first foreign visit
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday announced the first foreign trip of the new Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad will be to Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Khatibzadeh said that Mekdad will meet his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and also other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
