Top Iranian officials hold meeting on stock exchange

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 28

Trend:

The Chairman of the Economic Commission of the Iranian Parliament announced the special meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament, the Governor of the Central Bank, the Minister of Economy, and the President of the Securities and Exchange Organization to review the capital market situation.

The Chairman of the Economic Commission of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Reza Poorabrahimi announced a three-hour meeting to review stock exchange improvement strategies in the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the Minister of Economy Farhad Dejpasand, the Governor of the Central Bank Abdul Nasser Hemmati and the Chairman of the Stock Exchange Organization Dehghan Dehnavi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Today's meeting was held after yesterday's meeting of this commission with the senior managers of the stock exchange organization,” he said. “The result of today's meeting will be discussed in the meeting of Heads of Three Branches of Power (the Head of Judiciary, President and Parliament Speaker).”

Pour-Ebrahimi noted that 10 proposals of the head of SEO will be discussed at the meeting of Heads of Three Branches of Power.

"These decisions will have positive effects on the capital market."

The Securities and Exchange Organization has provided 10 suggestions to reform the stock market, said the head of the Securities and Exchange Organization today on Tuesday.