No irregularities detected in Iran's presidential election abroad – Iran's FMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There were no reports of irregularities at polling stations abroad in connection with the 13th presidential election in Iran, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh told journalists, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, necessary conditions in connection with the presidential election have been created in all foreign missions of Iran and the elections are underway. Voting in foreign missions will continue as long as there are voters.

The spokesman added that Iran’s presidential elections are currently being held in 234 polling stations in 133 countries. The election was organized on the basis of the countries’ health protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Voting for the Iranian presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 in the morning and will last until 17:00. If necessary, the election time can be extended