Iraqi FM to visit Tehran soon, Iranian MFA says
TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 9
Trend
The spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh has announced that the Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's visit to Tehran will take place soon, Trend reports via IRNA.
"Iran is seeking regional talks and has tried to invite other countries to regional arrangements,” he said adding that Iraq can play a similar role.
Regarding the possibility of the Japanese Foreign Minister's visit to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said that “this visit has been on the agenda for several months.”
He went on to say that the MFA will inform the public when the visit is finalized.
