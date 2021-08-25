Iran's Parliament approves almost all of Ebrahim Raisi`s proposed cabinet members

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 25

Trend:

Iran’s parliament completed debate on President Ebrahim Raisi’s cabinet and voted for new government to start work, Trend reports.

The Iranian Parliament on Wednesday morning started intensive sessions to discuss the credentials and backgrounds of Raisi’s proposed ministers for the vote of confidence.

Eighteen ministerial candidates received parliamentary approval on and only one of Raisi’s nominees, the candidate for the Ministry of Education, did not get enough votes.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that 270 lawmakers voted for Hossein Amir Abdollahian to be the next minister of Foreign Affairs.

The list of ministers and their votes as follows:

Hamidreza Sajjadi for Ministry of Sport and Youth got 165 votes, 108 opposite votes (approved)

Ahmad Vahidi for Ministry of Interior got 266 votes, 16 opposite votes (approved)

Hossein Amir Abdollahian for Ministry of Foreign Affairs got 270 votes (approved)

Seyed Esmaeil Khatib for Ministry of Intelligence got 222 votes (approved)

Ali Akbar Mehrabian for Ministry of Energy got 220 votes, 47 opposite votes /(approved)

Ehsan Khandouzi for Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance got 254 votes, 25 opposite votes (approved)

Hossein Baqgoli for Ministry of Education got 147 votes, 193 opposite votes (not approved)

Issa Zarepor for Ministry of Communication and Information Technology got 256 votes, 17 opposite votes (approved)

Ezzatollah Zarqami for Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts got 262 votes, 13 opposite votes (approved)

Hojjat Abdolmaleki for Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare got 191 votes, 77 opposite votes (approved)

Mohammad Ali Zolfigol for Ministry of Science, Research and Technology got 210 votes, 56 opposite votes (approved)

Mohammad Reza Qaraei Ashtiani for Ministry of defense got 274 votes, 4 opposite votes (approved)

Javad Sadatinezhad for Ministry of Agriculture got 253 votes, 27 opposite votes (approved)

Bahram Einollahi for Ministry of Health and Medical Education got 214 votes, 55 opposite votes (approved)

Mohammad Mehdi Esmayeeli for Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance got 181 votes, 77 opposite votes (approved)

Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin for Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade got 205 votes, 60 opposite votes (approved)

Javad Oji for Ministry of Petroleum got 198 votes, 70 opposite votes (approved)

Amir Hossein Rahimi for Ministry of Justice got 277 votes, 5 opposite votes (approved)

Rostam Qasemi for Ministry of Roads and Urban Development got 267 votes, 14 opposite votes (approved)

The approval of most of the ministerial candidates was a boost for President Raisi.