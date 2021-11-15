Turkey interested to co-op with Iran in "3+3" format - Cavusoglu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Turkey is interested in cooperation with Iran within the "3+3" format (Russia, Iran and Turkey, plus 3 Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia), Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing IRINN.

He made the remark in a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on Nov. 15.

Cavusoglu said that discussions on stability in the South Caucasus were also carried out today.

The FM also added that Turkey wants to develop regional and international cooperation along with bilateral relations with Iran.

"A roadmap for cooperation between the two countries will be signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Tehran," the minister noted.

