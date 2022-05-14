Iran hopes Tajikistan eases visa requirements

TEHRAN, Iran, May 14. Iran is seeking Tajikistan to facilitate visa issuance and reducing the formalities in this matter, said Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian expatriates Affairs Alireza Bigdeli, Trend reports citing IRNA.



The two sides discussed facilitating tourism, commercial and investment visas, in addition to expanding judicial and consulate cooperation, supporting the rights of Iranian companies and citizens, combating human trafficking, illegal immigration, and fighting terrorism.



Bigdeli pointed out that traveling has resumed following the COVID-19 peak being in the past, and Tajikistan has resumed issuing electronic visas for Iranian citizens.