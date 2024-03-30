Countries of S. Caucasus can tackle their issues independently - Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Iran has consistently advocated for solving regional problems using the potential of regional countries, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi told Trend.

“The intervention of Western countries in the region cannot be considered a successful experience, and this approach will not help solve the problems in the region; on the contrary, it will complicate the situation,” he said.

The ambassador noted that this is because “Western countries primarily pursue their own interests rather than those of the region”.

“We believe that the countries of the region are capable of independently resolving their problems. Iran supports bilateral and multilateral contacts in this direction,” Mousavi added.

Meanwhile, a trilateral meeting is scheduled for April 5 between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. It's anticipated that following this meeting, the West will sign a security guarantee agreement with Armenia.