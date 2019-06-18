Annually 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil

18 June 2019 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 800,000 foreign tourists visit Iran's Ardabil prince annually, Deputy Governor General of Ardabil Province Bahrouz Nedayee during a visit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) members to Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble in the province, Trend reports via IRNA.

Nedayee noted that Azerbaijani citizens accounted for most of the tourists visiting Ardabil.

Azerbaijanis visit the province mainly for medical treatment, trade and sightseeing, he added.

The 2nd Confobition (Conference and Exhibition) on Health Tourism with the participation of ECO members kicked off on June 17, in Ardabil, Iran and will last for three days.

